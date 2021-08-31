BSP: Inflation likely accelerated in Aug

HIGHER energy and food prices, as well as a weaker peso, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), likely accelerated the country’s headline inflation rate in August.

“The BSP projects August 2021 inflation to settle within the 4.1-4.9 percent range,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno announced on Tuesday.

The forecast is faster than the 4 percent growth in July and the 2.4 percent increase a year earlier.

The Philippine Statistics Authority will release official August inflation figures on Sept. 7, 2021.

“Higher prices for LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), Meralco electricity, and key food items, along with the depreciation of the peso are sources of upward price pressures during the month,” Diokno said.