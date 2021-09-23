BSP interest rates kept at record lows

EVEN as monetary authorities forecast average inflation to surge beyond target this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday has kept key interest rates at record lows to assist the Philippine economy.

The overnight borrowing, lending, and deposit rates were all remained at 2.00 percent, 1.50 percent, and 2.50 percent, respectively, following the central bank’s Monetary Board’s sixth rate-setting meeting for 2021.

“Latest baseline forecasts indicate a higher inflation path over the policy horizon. Average inflation is seen to settle slightly above the upper end of the target band of 2-4 percent in 2021,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno pointed out during a briefing.

This, Diokno emphasized, indicates the impact of recent supply disruptions on food prices, which he said led to August’s higher-than-expected inflation outturn of 4.9 percent. Nonetheless, inflation is expected to settle towards the target range’s middle in 2022 and 2023.

Furthermore, the Bangko Sentral chief highlighted that inflation expectations remain strongly linked with the baseline forecast path.

The BSP’s inflation projection for this year has been raised from 4.1 percent to 4.4 percent, according to Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. The estimates for 2022 and 2023 have been hiked from 3.1 percent to 3.3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

He also warned that inflation could settle around 5 percent this month.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Meanwhile, Diokno stressed, the risks to the inflation outlook have shifted to the upside for the remainder of 2021, but remain largely balanced for the next two years.

“Upside risks may emanate from pressures on international commodity prices amid improving global demand and lingering supply-chain bottlenecks. The potential effects of weather disturbances and a possible prolonged recovery from the African Swine Fever outbreak could also continue to lend upside pressures on prices,” he explained.

On the other hand, the emergence of more contagious coronavirus types poses a downside risk, Diokno underscored, since potential delays in the lifting of containment measures could further depress global economic and local demand prospects.

He went on to say that the Monetary Board also underlined that the outlook for recovery is still dependent on timely efforts to prevent the Philippine economy from deteriorating further.

“To this end, the acceleration of the government’s vaccination program and a recalibration of existing quarantine protocols will be crucial in supporting economic activity while safeguarding public health and welfare,” Diokno remarked.