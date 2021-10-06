BSP issues proposed rules for digital banks

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released a proposed circular on the requirements applicable to digital banks.

The proposed circular seeks to provide amendments to the relevant provisions of the Manual of Regulations for Banks and Circular 1105 to “prescribe and clarify applicability of certain prudential requirements to digital banks.”

The proposed circular states that “new bank applications for a thrift, rural or cooperative banking license with business model that essentially meets the definition of a digital bank shall be processed and evaluated as digital banking license applications.”

This will also apply in cases of acquisition of shares of thrift, rural and cooperative banks with the end-goal of transforming the bank to offer financial products and services through digital platforms.

The proposed circular also states that existing thrift banks, rural banks and coop banks that intend to offer financial products and services that are processed through a digital platform and/or electronic channels under an Advanced Electronic Payments and Financial Services license shall be required to maintain a minimum capital requirement of P1 billion.

It added that digital banks shall also be subject to all prudential requirements set out by the BSP including but not limited to corporate governance, risk management, particularly on information technology and cyber security, outsourcing, consumer protection and anti-money laundering, and combating the financing of terrorism.

“For purposes of compliance with the corporate governance standards as prescribed under Chapter D of Part One on Corporate Governance including the relevant appendices, a digital bank shall be classified as a complex bank. Nonetheless, a digital bank may apply for a reclassification as simple or non-complex bank for purposes of availing the reduced minimum requirement on the constitution of board committees,” the proposed circular stated.

The proposed circular also states that digital banks shall have at least one member of the board of directors and one senior management officer with a minimum of three years experience and technical knowledge in operating a business in technology or e-commerce.

The directors and president/chief executive officer of digital banks shall also be subject to confirmation by the BSP's Monetary Board.

The circular also proposes that digital banks shall create a separate risk management function and appoint a head for such a department.

The proposed circular is currently being circulated to stakeholders and has a feedback deadline of Oct. 22, 2021.