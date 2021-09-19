BSP issues standards for payment system operators

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has established a governance policy for operators of payment systems (OPS), which it described as part of the gradual implementation of Republic Act 11127 or the “National Payment Systems Act (NPSA).”

The central bank said in a statement released over the weekend that the issuance supports the adoption of the governance standards set forth in the Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures, which are internationally recognized standards jointly issued by the Bank for International Settlements and the International Organization for Securities Commissions. These international standards apply to payment systems, which are part of the financial market infrastructure.

The governance policy outlines the legislative requirements for governance systems and standards that all OPS must follow. It also establishes the qualifications for individuals elected or appointed as directors or officers of an OPS, as well as the grounds for their disqualification, it underscored.

It also prohibits concurrent directorships among a clearing switch operator (CSO), its crucial service provider, and the payment system management body that supervises the automated clearing house for which the CSO provides clearing services, according to the BSP.

The rules also provide governance criteria that specify the quality of stewardship among OPS, considering that these entities play key roles in maintaining the safe, efficient, inexpensive and convenient flow of funds in the economy.

While the policy aims to address governance concerns that are specific to entities doing business as OPS, the principles espoused in the policy issuance are broadly aligned with the governance standards applicable to Bangko Sentral-supervised financial institutions and the provisions of relevant domestic laws and regulations, the central bank noted. In the meantime, OPS with concurrent authorities, such as a bank or an electronic money issuer, must adhere to the more stringent criteria imposed by such concurrent authorities.

“Consistent with the BSP’s proportional and risk-based approach to payment system oversight, more stringent requirements shall apply to operators of designated payment systems in view of the potential of designated payment systems to pose systemic risks to the financial system,” it added. “Moreover, a failure in such designated payment systems could undermine public confidence in the national payment system.”



The Bangko Sentral observed that the circular offers a six-month opportunity for OPS to comply with the main conditions of the issuance, save for provisions on temporary disqualification of OPS directors/officers, which will take effect immediately.

The issuance of the governance policy facilitates the creation of an enabling regulatory environment, through the proper implementation of the NPSA, consistent with the maintenance of the safe and efficient functioning of the national payment system in support of monetary and financial stability, it added.

NPSA, the central bank noted, provides a complete legislative and regulatory framework that supports the twin goals of maintaining a payment system necessary to control systemic risks and creating an environment conducive to the economy’s long-term growth.