BSP keeps close eye on prices

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it is keeping a close eye on global and domestic pricing developments and is prepared to use whatever monetary policy tools are needed to achieve its price and financial stability goals.

The central bank added that it favors direct supply-side steps to address the primary source of supply limitations and bottlenecks.

In a statement, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said, “The BSP stands ready to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance for as long as necessary to support the economy’s recovery amid the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The BSP is likewise prepared to utilize available policy space to ensure that monetary policy settings are in line with sustainable recovery of the economy, consistent with its price and financial stability mandates,” it added.

Global inflation has risen up in 2021, according to the Bangko Sentral, but the nature of current pricing pressures is largely transitory. Pandemic-induced shifts in spending patterns, higher commodity prices, temporary demand-pull pricing pressures, and base effects have all contributed to the recent surge in global inflation.

Commodity prices may continue to elevate in the following months, but are expected to remain benign in the medium term, it added. The latest predictions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the US Energy Information Administration, and Oxford Economics, all of which suggest that oil prices may fall in 2022, are consistent with the Development Budget Coordination Committee’s assumptions for 2021 and 2022.

Global non-fuel costs have also climbed in 2021 as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, the central bank noted, but are exhibiting signs of reduction from their peak levels in the second quarter of the year.

Despite the recent spike in global inflation, it said that there is little evidence that the trend would continue.

“We agree with the assessment of the IMF that inflation could return to its pre-pandemic ranges in most countries in 2022. However, caution should be exercised to ensure that temporary price pressures do not become fully entrenched in the domestic price dynamics,” Diokno pointed out.

The BSP said it examines global commodity prices and their impact on domestic inflation forecast in its regular evaluation of inflation dynamics and formulation of monetary policy stance.

It was emphasized that significant movements in global commodity prices have an influence on the Philippines.

Given the relative importance of food and energy in the consumer price index basket, the Bangko Sentral stressed that developments in these sectors, as well as potential signs of second-round effects, such as changes in inflation expectations, are important considerations in monetary policy formulation.