BSP net profit climbs to P48B

The net profit of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) climbed by triple digits in the first seven months of the year, according to figures released on Friday.

The central bank’s financial statement showed that it netted P48.71 billion over the period, up from P13.90 billion a year ago. There was no explanation given for the increase.

From January to July, revenues expanded 95.34 percent to P107.75 billion, picking up from P55.16 billion a year earlier.

Interest income grew by 42 percent to P65.59 billion from P46.19 billion a year ago.

In the seven months to July, the BSP earned P42.16 billion in miscellaneous profit, rising 369.48 percent from P8.98 billion a year before. The income “includes trading gains/losses, fees, penalties and other operating income,” the Bangko Sentral noted.

Expenses inched up by 46.65 percent to P59.85 billion from P40.81 billion a year earlier during the period.

Interest expenses jumped by 39.12 percent to P34.67 billion from P24.92 billion the previous year. Other costs picked up by 58.50 percent, from P15.88 billion to P25.17 billion.



During the period, the central bank made a net gain of P800 million from foreign-exchange (FX) swings, reversing a loss of P320 million a year earlier.

It said, “This represents realized gains or losses from fluctuations in FX rates arising from foreign currency-denominated transactions of the BSP.”

The Bangko Sentral’s net profit last year was P31.71 billion, down 30.77 percent from P45.81 billion in 2019.