BSP optimistic on digital banking outcomes

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is optimistic that the country’s adoption of a digital banking system will aid in poverty reduction and economic growth.

During Management Association of the Philippines’ webinar on “The Rise of Challenger Banks” held on Tuesday, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno quoted a World Bank paper published in April 2020 that claimed access to affordable financial services is crucial for poverty reduction and economic progress.

“Countries with deeper, more developed financial systems enjoy higher economic growth and larger reductions in poverty, and income inequality,” he stressed.

The World Bank has also said that financial technology-enabled digital financial services, or DFS, has the potential to reduce costs, boost speed, security and transparency, and allow for more personalized financial services to serve the poor at scale, according to Diokno.

DFS would also allow governments to quickly and securely distribute welfare subsidies and other forms of financial support to disadvantaged persons.

“With the issuance of Digital Banking Framework, the Philippines is a step closer to reaching its strategic outcomes,” the central bank chief highlighted.

He also said that the BSP has long acknowledged the importance of digital platforms in delivering financial products and services with improved efficiency.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

It also regards the recent release of the Digital Banking Framework as an important step toward promoting and enabling a regulatory framework that encourages responsible innovation, promotes cyber resilience and advances the financial sector’s digitization.

So far, the Bangko Sentral has granted digital banking licenses to Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), Tonik Digital Bank Inc., UNObank Inc., UnionDigital Bank, GoTyme Bank and Maya Bank Inc.

Serving the underbanked, OFWs

“Based on their profiles, these digibanks intend to serve the OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), underserved, unbanked and the mass market, but are open to venture into investments, insurance and payment services to broaden their reach,” Diokno pointed out.

He went on to say that there are compelling arguments in favor of allowing digital banks to operate. For starters, it has the potential to bring prosperity and alleviate poverty. Second, it can promote financial inclusion by allowing new entrants to offer low-cost financial services to the public.

Finally, it has the potential to nudge the incumbent bank’s digital transformation efforts in order to stay relevant and competitive. Customers and the business community will benefit from all of these initiatives.

Representatives from digital banks, for their part, emphasized their firms’ financial services and capabilities.

Manish Bhai, UNObank cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO), said the digital bank covers all elements of financial needs with a focus on credit.

UnionDigital Bank cofounder and CEO Arvie de Vera explained the digital bank “will have the speed and agility of a fintech with the governance and risk controls of a bank.”

GoTyme’s founding president and co-CEO, Elmer Malolos, said the digital bank takes satisfaction in bringing the ecosystem and local ground presence of JG Summit Holdings, one of its parent companies, to life.

Leila Martin, OFBank president and CEO, mentioned the state-owned digital bank provides clients with mobile banking deposit account opening, bills payment to over 700 government and private shops, and the option to directly buy government securities.

Tonik country head and president for the Philippines, Ma. Lourdes Jocelyn Pineda, said the digital bank eliminates the pain points that many people experience when opening accounts with traditional banks by allowing them to open an account in less than five minutes.

Finally, Maya Bank director Shailesh Baidwan noted that the newly approved digital bank will deliver this unrivaled value proposition in conjunction with PayMaya.