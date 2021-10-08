BSP: PH debt burden not yet alarming

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) believes that the country's expanding debt burden is not yet alarming given its composition.

While the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is a correct metric to gauge the Philippines' debt load, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said it is still vital to look at the underlying composition of the obligation in a press conference on Friday.

“Most of our debt is long term or medium term. And that, in fact, foreign debt, rather than total debt as a percentage of GDP, is fairly reasonable. It's less than 30 percent and it's one of the lowest in this part of the world so I'm not worried about that,” Diokno explained.

The national government's debt-to-GDP ratio grew to 60.4 percent as of end-June this year, slightly above the internationally accepted level of 60 percent, according to government figures.

At the end of August, the state's outstanding debt reached a new high of P11.64 trillion in absolute terms. External borrowing accounted for 29.4 percent of the entire debt stock while domestic borrowing accounted for 70.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the central bank reported earlier that the country's outstanding external obligations exceeded the $100-billion level at the end of June this year. The actual P101.2-billion foreign debt during the period was $4.1 billion, up 4.3 percent from the $97 billion at the end of March 2021.

The country's foreign debt-to-GDP ratio improved to 26.5 percent from 26.6 percent a quarter before, reflecting higher economic development in the second quarter, it noted.

The country's GDP jumped by 11.8 percent in April to June this year, ending the recession.

Diokno, for his part, emphasized the need to reconsider whether the worldwide debt-to-GDP ratio threshold of 60 percent is still valid in light of the current global situation, in which debts are rising in part due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on government finances.

“And, in fact, given the present situation, I think you need to maybe reevaluate that 60 percent. That is a long, long time metric being used by those who would like to join the Euro community — 60-percent debt-to-GDP ratio and a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 3 percent. That does not apply to current events. We have to evaluate that,” he said.