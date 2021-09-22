BSP seen keeping accommodative policy

The monetary policy in the Philippines will likely remain accommodative for a long time as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) continues to assist the country’s economic recovery, according to a Citi Philippines official.

“I think that Philippines will be one of those economies that will have to keep loose monetary policy for an extended period of time – sharp contrast of course to some of our neighbors like Korea, which is already triggered a tightening cycle,” Paul Favila, Citi Philippines country treasurer and head of markets and securities services, said during a briefing on Wednesday.

He projected that the Philippines’ economic growth will be uneven, with its peers because the pandemic is affecting the country in diverse ways. Favila, on the other hand, believes the central bank did a lot to support the economy and its eventual recovery.

“And in our case we are right smack in the middle of another resurgence. And, you know, our population is naturally also much larger than a lot of our peers, which makes it, I guess, a bit more challenging in terms of delivering vaccination,” he emphasized.

At 2.00 percent, 1.50 percent, and 2.50 percent, respectively, the BSP’s overnight borrowing, lending, and deposit rates remain at their lowest levels. At their sixth rate-setting meeting on Thursday, the monetary authorities are expected to review their policy position.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno previously said that the Bangko Sentral is dedicated to maintaining a solid financial system that will allow for a strong and inclusive economic recovery. It has injected P2.23 trillion in liquidity, which is equivalent to 12.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product for 2020.

Meanwhile, Favila believes that, as commerce platforms become more digital, consumption, which is one of the country’s key drivers of economic growth, is on the mend.



“For the last year we’ve been talking about mobility and its correlation to economic activity. I would venture out to say that maybe that correlation has weakened, because you would see how the online platforms have evolved and you can pretty much do everything that you need to do right now without actually stepping out of your homes,” he explained.

The Citi Philippine official said this indicates a clear recovery in terms of consumption.

Citi Philippines, for its part, revealed its digital plan and how it was undergoing its own digital transformation to better help clients during these difficult times.

In the face of the current challenges, Citi said it has developed solutions that provide high-quality services to its clients through CitiFX Pulse, an electronic solution that caters to both local and global corporations by providing a comprehensive suite of foreign exchange solutions to meet their needs.

The technology, it said, provides real-time market access to global hubs and local marketplaces in more than 70 countries. CitiFX Pulse also enables Global and Regional Treasury Centers, leveraging the bank’s global footprint, by providing centralized dealing and controls across numerous offshore companies, allowing regional and global offices to have better control and oversight of foreign exchange booked in-country.