BSP seen maintaining policy stance

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is likely to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance for the rest of the year to aid the Philippine economy’s recovery, according to analysts.

With inflation expected to soften further and the economy in desperate need of extra support, Capital Economics emerging Asia economist Alex Holmes believes it is only a matter of time before the central bank is forced to loosen policy.

“We are sticking with our view that the BSP will cut rates by a further 50bps (basis points) in the second half of the year, with the first in September,” he said.

The changing growth-inflation mix, according to ANZ Research analysts, shows that the current policy stance is suitable and should be maintained for a long time.

They said, “Accordingly, we expect monetary policy to remain in its current holding pattern well into 2022.”

Following the Bangko Sentral’s Monetary Board’s fifth rate-setting meeting for 2021 last Thursday, overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates were all kept at 2.00 percent, 1.50 percent and 2.50 percent, respectively. Inflation is expected to settle slightly over the high end of the target band of 2 to 4 percent in 2021.

As the Philippines faces another wave of new cases, a Fitch Group unit expects the central bank to keep monetary conditions on hold to provide accommodative monetary conditions to support the domestic economy through the pandemic disruptions.

“The need for further policy rate cuts appears muted, in our view, given the existing weak demand for credit,” Fitch Solutions said, noting that the banking sector’s outstanding loans were down 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, with consumer loans plunging 8.7 percent, reflecting soft domestic demand dynamics.

For the time being, any monetary easing will come in the form of lower reserve requirement ratios rather than a drop in the main policy rate, according to the Fitch unit. In addition, the BSP might boost its balance sheet to support fiscal stimulus initiatives and reduce volatility in the domestic bond market.

“We maintain our forecast for the BSP to remain on hold until H222 (second half of 2022), when we expect the economy to show signs of a sustained recovery with credit growth returning to trend levels,” Fitch Solutions said.

Given forecasts that the economy will be stuck in low gear throughout the second half of the year, ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa expects the Bangko Sentral to maintain its supportive stance well into 2022.

New mobility limits and early signs of “scarring effects,” he said, all lead to a poor gross domestic product outturn, with full-year growth likely falling far short of the ambitious 6 to 7 percent official prediction by economic planners.

Mapa also expects the BSP to look past the potential breach to the inflation target, with the chances of preemptive recalibration being slim.

“Governor [Benjamin] Diokno did mention that BSP could dig deeper into their policy toolkit and or extend its pause for longer, should the growth outlook be threatened further. From here it appears that the bias is possibly for even more stimulus from BSP despite a marginal miss on the inflation target,” Mapa said.