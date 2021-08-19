BSP sees bumpy road to recovery

THE Philippines’ road to complete recovery remains rough, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), but the still positive despite slower gross domestic product (GDP) growth assumption of the country’s economic managers this year, indicates that the economy is on the mend.

The decision by the Development Budget Coordination Committee to lower its GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 6 to 7 percent to 4 to 5 percent to account for the impact of the latest lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant “means that the road to full recovery remains bumpy,” the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“Considering that our GDP is rising from a period of contraction last year until the first quarter of this year, a positive full-year estimate for 2021 means the economy remains on the path to recovery. Also, the Philippines’ medium- to long-term growth prospects remain bright,” it, nonetheless, stressed.

The BSP went on to say that there is reason to be cautiously optimistic, particularly given the increased vaccination program. In the second quarter of this year, business and consumer confidence began to rise, with private investments and consumption supporting economic growth.

“As we vaccinate more Filipinos, business and consumer sentiment will further improve, supporting overall economic growth.”