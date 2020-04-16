BSP shaves interest rates anew by 50 bps

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its promise to support the country’s economy during this “once-in-a-lifetime” coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis by announcing an off-cycle monetary policy easing on Thursday.

In a Viber message, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters that the central bank “cut [the] key policy rate by 50 bps (basis points).”

This now put overnight borrowing, deposit and lending rates at 2.75 percent, 2.25 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.

Diokno said these revised rates would take effect on Friday to “further support the economy during this extraordinary time.”

In a separate statement on social media, the BSP chief said the reduction aimed “to strongly encourage lending to various sectors, especially to the most vunerable, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The widely expected cut of the country’s monetary authorities came ahead of their next rate-setting meeting on May 21.

The move followed the “assertive” 50-bps rate cut the central bank made in March.

Earlier this week, Diokno said “a deeper cut is warranted in response to the expected sharp economic slowdown; on the other hand, inflation is likely to end closer to the lower bound of the 2.0- to 4.0-percent target range.”

According to him, new realities brought about by the current public health crisis calls for bolder but appropriate moves on the central bank’s part.

“The challenge is to cushion the impact of the economic slowdown on people, firms and the financial system,” Diokno said.

He emphasized that the monetary authorities’ job, in coordination with fiscal authorities, was to manage a “soft” landing and ensure that economic recovery would begin quickly once the pandemic fades.

More to come

Economists from Capital Economics and ING Bank Manila believe further monetary policy easing is forthcoming.

“With economic activity in the country collapsing, we doubt this will be the last move from the” BSP, Capital Economics’ Alex Holmes said.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa expects not only another rate cut, but also a further reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR).

“We expect Diokno to continue to ease monetary policy, reducing [the] RRR by another 200 bps before the end of April and cutting policy rates by another 25 bps by May,” he said.