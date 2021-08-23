BSP, stakeholders seek better engagement

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) ramped up its efforts to strengthen engagement with stakeholders in the domestic and international fronts to intensify the campaign for the adoption of sustainable finance principles.

During the recent general membership meeting of the Bankers Institute of the Philippines, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank, in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund Philippines, the World Bank and industry associations will conduct vulnerability assessments and stress testing exercises with volunteer banks.

“These exercises will enable the BSP to gather more data and information for financial surveillance analysis and policy development on sustainable finance,” said Diokno.

The campaign for the adoption of sustainability principles is in line with the BSP’s Sustainable Finance Framework issued under Circular 1085.

The framework safeguards the stability of the financial system against potentially significant and protracted impact of climate change and other environment related risk.

It also aims to mainstream the adoption of the sustainability agenda in the financial industry and encourages the offering of green and sustainable finance instruments.

The BSP earlier gave local lenders three years to switch to sustainable banking.



During the three-year transition phase, the BSP will engage banks in discussions before the full implementation of Circular 1085.

Diokno said banks are expected to identify and implement specific actions for the implementation of Monetary Board-approved strategies and policies on the integration of sustainability principles into their strategic objectives, corporate governance, risk management systems and operations within that time frame.