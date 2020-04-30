BSP to banks: Be wary of new financial crimes

Banks and other institutions supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) are reminded to remain vigilant against emerging financial crimes amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has posed challenges in the delivery of financial services due to restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services. New forms of money laundering/terrorism financing (ML/TF) risks surfaced to take advantage of this situation,” BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier told banks in a memorandum on Thursday.

Surveillance reports on the latest anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) disclosed new patterns of criminal behavior and emerging Covid-19-related ML/TF risks, she added.

With this, BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) are warned of these illegal schemes that exploit changes in the working arrangements, lifestyles or behavior of the public due to the pandemic, Fonacier said.

Besides phishing/spear phishing campaigns and other cases of fraudulent activities, these emerging schemes include donation/charity scams; impostor, investment and product scams; money mules; online sex trafficking and exploitation; and veiled donations for terrorism and terrorism financing.

Fonacier said such schemes usually involve financial transactions, such as funds/wire transfers, or use deposit or other transaction accounts.

“BSFIs (BSP-supervised financial institutions) are therefore reminded to remain vigilant and to take necessary precautionary measures against these new patterns of criminal behavior as well as emerging typologies on ML/TF activities and other financial crimes being perpetrated amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Thus, she central bank official added, BSFIs are advised to consider said criminal activities and typologies in their AML/CFT controls and compliance processes in order to manage the attendant ML/TF threats, and to accordingly report suspicious transactions to the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

“They are also encouraged to prudently leverage on technology to reinforce their controls against fraud or financial crimes,” Fonacier said.