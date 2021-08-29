BSP warns banks vs new modus

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has issued a warning to financial institutions under its supervision about organized crime groups’ current modus operandi (MO) involving auto loans.

BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said in a memorandum released over the weekend that the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group issued public warnings against emerging modus operandi of crime groups, which emphasized that carnapping syndicates acquire high-end motor vehicles through auto loans under fictitious identities.

Fake conduction stickers and plate numbers are then used to sell the mortgaged vehicle to the general public. According to her, the modus operandi may involve the use of bogus identities and forged documents, such as identification cards and employment certificates, by kidnapping syndicates to obtain auto loans.

“Carnapping syndicates may sometimes resort to identity theft, using an actual person’s name, address and company profile, but with a different photo,” Fonacier noted.

She informed BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFI) that these may be avoided by enforcing client identification and verification procedures as part of the customer due diligence process, among other things.

“BSFIs are cautioned to strictly observe and strengthen the implementation of the requirements pursuant to the anti-money laundering (AML) regulations,” the central bank official noted, “particularly on customer identification and verification procedures, ongoing monitoring of customers and their transactions, suspicious transaction reporting, and continuing AML training program, including controls relating to partner/accredited car dealers.”

She added that BSFIs are also urged to file suspicious transaction notifications as necessary.



