BSP: Zero growth seen for PH in 2020

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Tuesday it tentatively projected the country’s economic growth this year to settle between -1 and 0 percent, the latest addition to the gloomy forecasts offered by financial institutions and rating agencies amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

During a virtual meeting with members of the House of Representatives, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno called the -1 percent its “worst-case” outlook and the 0 percent its “best case.”

If correct, the projection would fall far below the 6.5- to 7.5-percent 2020 official growth target of the government and the revised 6.0-percent growth posted in 2019.

It is also lower than Fitch Solutions’ 4.0 percent, ING Bank Manila’s 3.5 percent, World Bank’s 3 percent, Moody’s Investors Services’ 2.5 percent, the Asian Development Bank’s 2 percent, Nomura’s 1.6 percent, ANZ Research’s 1.2 percent, and the International Monetary Fund’s 0.6 percent.

The forecast compares with Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.’s -1 to 1 percent and is worse than S&P Global Ratings’ -0.2 percent.

Diokno stressed that the outlook was subject to change, as the outlooks for every quarter are still being computed.

Last week, the BSP chief said monetary authorities had observed that the pandemic severely disrupted economic activity in the country.

“The outbreak continues to worsen overseas, thus sharply reducing prospects for global economic growth for the rest of the year,” he added.

The central bank’s policymaking Monetary Board (MB) also assessed that it would take time before the situation stabilizes, Diokno said.

According to him, monetary authorities believe that a further reduction in the policy interest rate and increased support for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would ensure adequate liquidity in the financial system and help reduce borrowing costs.

The MB approved last week a package of measures to further reduce the financial burden on loans to MSMEs. In particular, loans granted to MSMEs shall be counted as part of banks’ compliance with reserve requirements.

Recently, it further cut interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing overnight borrowing, deposit and lending rates to 2.75 percent, 2.25 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.