“BTS and Big Hit renew UNICEF partnership, to donate over US$1 million to the organization”

K-Pop boy group BTS and their agency Big Hit Entertainment have renewed their partnership with UNICEF.

On Thursday, March 4, UNICEF announced that the boy group and their agency renewed their commitment to the “LOVE MYSELF” campaign which aims to “support UNICEF in ending violence and neglect as well as promoting self-esteem and well-being.”

The Grammy-nominated group and Big Hit are set to donate over US$1 million to UNICEF. They will also be donating the proceeds from the sale of the LOVE MYSELF merchandise and a portion of their album sales for LOVE MYSELF.

“We are extremely moved and thankful that our LOVE MYSELF campaign, which began with small steps, is now being elevated to an even bigger partnership. We also strived to ‘LOVE MYSELF’ ourselves, and I think we as a team and as individuals grew as well,” BTS member RM said in the press release of UNICEF.

[embedded content]

BTS has partnered with UNICEF since 2017 for the campaign. Since then, the campaign has already raised US$2.98 million globally.