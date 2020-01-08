BTS Are Releasing A New Album Next Month And The Internet Is Not Okay

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 8, 2020

K-pop giants BTS have shared the news that new album Map of the Soul: 7 is scheduled for release next month – Friday, 21st February to be exact – through Big Hit Entertainment.

It follows last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona EP, as well as the companion soundtrack to their mobile game BTS World.

BTS took to Twitter to share the news, linking to their Weverse app.

Details on the new album are relatively scant, but the group’s monstrous fanbase predictably went wild over the news – turning #7IsComing into a trending hashtag over on Twitter, surpassing over a million tweets within hours of the announcement. Million! Bloody hell.

It’s gearing up to be a pretty big overall for the BTS boys – late last year they teased tour dates for April 2020. Hopefully we’ll see some of those down here in Oz.