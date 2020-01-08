BTS Are Releasing A New Album Next Month And The Internet Is Not Okay

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 8, 2020
K-pop giants BTS have shared the news that new album Map of the Soul: 7 is scheduled for release next month – Friday, 21st February to be exact – through Big Hit Entertainment.
It follows last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona EP, as well as the companion soundtrack to their mobile game BTS World.
BTS took to Twitter to share the news, linking to their Weverse app.
[공지] #BTS MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 발매 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/gvynYozghW
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) January 7, 2020
Details on the new album are relatively scant, but the group’s monstrous fanbase predictably went wild over the news – turning #7IsComing into a trending hashtag over on Twitter, surpassing over a million tweets within hours of the announcement. Million! Bloody hell.
It’s gearing up to be a pretty big overall for the BTS boys – late last year they teased tour dates for April 2020. Hopefully we’ll see some of those down here in Oz.