“BTS becomes first K-Pop act to perform at the Grammys”

BTS performed with Lil Nas X.

BTS made history on Monday (PH time) as the first K-Pop group to perform at the Grammys held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The group teamed up with Lil Nas X for his performance of “Old Town Road.”

RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jung Kook, Jimin, Jin and V dance and sang with the rapper on stage.

CONFIRMED: BTS to perform at The Grammys 2020

“Last year, we said we will be back but didn’t think it would actually happen … the Grammy Awards is a dream stage for every artist, so we are really grateful and happy that we have reached that dream,” BTS stated via Big Hit Entertainment.