“BTS makes history as first K-Pop group to earn a major Grammy nomination”

BTS earned a nomination in a major category at the Grammy Awards 2021.

BTS has once again made history as the first-ever K-Pop group to earn a nomination in a major category at the Grammys.

Seven-piece group BTS continues to soar higher as the boys marked another milestone with a nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards thanks to their infectious hit “Dynamite” which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The boys of BTS were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

See the reaction of the boys upon finding out their nomination in the video below:

Leading the nominations at the 2021 Grammys are Beyoncé with nine total nominations and Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch with six nominations each.

READ: As ‘Dynamite’ debuts at No. 1, BTS makes history as first all-South Korean act to top Billboard’s Hot 100

See the list of nominees from some of the major categories:

Album of the Year

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” (performed by Beyoncé)

“The Box,” (performed by Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” (performed by Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” (performed by Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” (performed by Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” (performed by Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” (performed by H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” (performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9″

Best Country Album

“Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark

“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall,” Little Big Town

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova

BTS is the group behind the songs “Dynamite,” “Boy with Luv,” and “MIC Drop,” among others.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah — who hosts the program The Daily Show— will serve as the emcee at the 2021 Grammys which will air on NBC in 2021.