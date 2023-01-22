BTS Member Jin Shares Photos At Completion Of Basic Military Training

Jin, the eldest member of South Korean pop group BTS has shared photos to update fans as to the completion of his basic military training. The 30-year-old posted a series photos on WeVerse showing himself in his uniform, along with a message to fans in Korean.

“I’m having fun. I’m posting a photo with permission from the military,” Jin wrote, according to a translation from CNN. “Army, always be happy and stay well.”

BTS’ Jin has shared photos following the completion of his basic military training:

Jin’s photos were later joined by messages of support from his bandmates. As Rolling Stone notes, Jimin and J-Hope added to the discourse, writing “Thank you for your effort. You’re so cool”, and “I love you, bro,” respectively.

BTS announced a hiatus in June 2022 in order for the seven members of the band to embark upon their compulsory military service. South Korean law requires all able-bodied men to serve in the army for 18 months by the time they are 28, though a law (later dubbed the “BTS law”) was passed in 2020 allowing South Koreans who “excel in popular culture and art” to defer their service until the age of 30.

In October, BTS’ Big Hit Music record label announced that all members of the band would complete their compulsory service, with Jin being the first to enlist, embarking on his basic training in December. CNN reports that the group are expected to reconvene as an active band again in around 2025.

