“BTS member V expresses concern for Philippines amid Taal Volcano eruption”

Kim Tae-hyung or V of South Korean group BTS is the latest K-Pop idol to send love and prayers to those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

On fan community platform Weverse, ARMYs (BTS fans) posted photos of the Taal Volcano eruption.

“Everyone help the Philippine ARMYs… please. #PrayforThePhilippines,” wrote a fan in the caption of the post.

As it turns out, V saw the photos and in response, he prayed for the safety of everyone.

“My heart really aches these days. I hope that no one gets hurt and that nature doesn’t harm anyone anymore. I really, truly hope,” he wrote in a message translated by fans.

Over the past couple of days, K-Pop idols such as Super Junior’s Siwon Choi, Infinite’s L, and Sandara Park also sent their love and prayers to the Philippines.