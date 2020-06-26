“BTS releases official music video for new hit ‘Stay Gold’”

K-pop group BTS made waves online after they dropped the official MV of their new hit ‘Stay Gold’.

On Friday, June 26, producer Big Hit Labels uploaded the official MV on their YouTube channel that immediately earned more than 1.8 million likes in just two hours of posting.

[embedded content]

Likewise, #StayGoldMV also made it to Twitter’s top trending topics in the Philippines and worldwide.

Released this June 2020, ‘Stay Gold’ is a Japanese song that is part of the Korean boy group’s fourth Japanese album Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~.

Composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS is the global supergroup behind hits like ‘Boy With Luv,’ ‘On,’ ‘Fake Love,’ ‘MIC Drop,’ and ‘DNA,’ among others.