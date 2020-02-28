“BTS Seoul concerts canceled amid coronavirus spread in South Korea”

South Korean boy band BTS will no longer push through with their concerts in Seoul, their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the agency cited the surge in coronavirus cases in South Korea as the reason behind the cancellation.

“We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11 (Sat), 12 (Sun), 18 (Sat) and 19 (Sun) at OLYMPIC STADIUM, has been canceled,” said Big Hit Entertainment.

“Plans for ‘MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL’ included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend. However, the current global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April, alongside increasing uncertainty about the cross-border movement of concert staff and equipment. While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” the agency added.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the decision was made after “extensive and careful consideration” and in cooperation with the “government’s measures on restricting public events as well as municipal advisories on the use of cultural and sports facilities.”

The cancellation came just a few days after BTS held a press conference to promote their new album “Map of the Soul; 7” in an empty hall due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Released just last week, the album was recorded as the most pre-ordered South Korean album of all time after it sold more than four million copies before its release.