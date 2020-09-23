“BTS to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for a whole week”

It’s BTS week on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ By: Gary Ann Lastrilla

Photo credit: @bts.bighitofficial IG The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel

Global K-pop sensation BTS is back on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as they are set to appear and perform on the American talk show for a whole week.

According to a teaser of BTS week posted on The Tonight Show’s Twitter page, the 7-member boy group will have five performances for five nights, starting on September 28.

“We have some exciting news. Starting next week, we have the biggest band in the world on the show – BTS. They’re going to perform a new song every night, we’re going to be talking to them, we’ve got some fun games planned, lots more. And we’re kicking it all up Monday night, with a special musical performance with BTS, me, and The Roots,” said host Jimmy Fallon through a video uploaded on Twitter and YouTube.

“It’s going to be big. It’s going to be explosive. It’s going to be like TNT… So tune in every single night next week. It’s BTS week on The Tonight Show. It’s going to be fun,” he added.

Global icon BTS, composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is the band behind record-breaking hits like “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” “On,” and “Black Swan,” among others.