“BTS to be part of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020”

K-Pop group BTS is set to appear in this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awarding ceremony will be held online and will be dubbed as “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.” Hosted by Victoria Justice, performances and awards will be presented virtually.

BTS is nominated this year for the Favorite Music Group award and Favorite Global Music Star award.

The group will appear in the online show alongside Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, Lil Nas X, and Ellen Degeneres, among others.

The virtual awarding ceremony will happen on May 2.