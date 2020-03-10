“BTS’ V to sing OST of best friend Park Seo-joon’s upcoming drama ‘Itaewon Class’”

BTS’ V fulfilled the wishes of his best friend Park Seo-joon.

Kim Tae-hyung (also known as V) and Park Seo-Joon have proven time and again that their friendship is one-of-a-kind. One proof of that is the BTS member’s willingness to do a favor for his best friend.

Over the past couple of days, various reports about Park Seo-Joon supposedly requesting the BTS member to sing the theme song of his new JTBC drama Itaewon Class made rounds online.

Last Monday, March 9, South Korean entertainment news site Soompi has reported that V fulfilled his bestie Park Seo-joon’s wishes to sing the theme song for the upcoming drama.

Described as an “indie-pop song with acoustic vibes,” the song — titled “Sweet Night” — will reportedly be released on March 13.

V and Park Seo-joon’s circle, called Wooga Squad, also includes Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy.