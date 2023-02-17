BuCor eyes new HQ at Masungi Georeserve, relocation site for NBP elsewhere

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Friday said that it planned to build a new headquarters at the Masungi Georeserve in Tanay, Rizal, rather than a relocation site of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“The subject property in Tanay, Rizal will be used as a site of the BuCor headquarters, including its residential uses for personnel and employees,” said the Bureau in a statement.

The Masungi Georeserve had previously raised alarm over the inspection for an alleged relocation of the NBP on the park’s land.

“At about 6 o’clock in the morning of 16 February 2023, five cars and twenty men from the Bureau of Corrections arrived at Masungi Georeserve. They said they have orders to conduct an ‘ocular inspection’ of the alleged ‘relocation site of the New Bilibid Prison’”, said the Masungi Georeserve in a statement on Thursday.

However, BuCor denied that the NBP will be built there.

“Being the registered owner of the subject property, BuCor has all the right to conduct any activity in the area, including the questioned ocular inspection that was conducted by our personnel,” it said.

The two sides asserted that they have legal rights over the territory, with Masungi citing agreements with former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) chiefs and the BuCor saying that they have the registered land title over the property.

Masungi’s legal claims

According to Masungi Georeserve, the disputed 270 hectares land called “Lot 10” has already been subject to a “joint venture project” as early as 2002 between the DENR and Blue Star Construction and Development, the company funding Masungi.

A memorandum was also signed in 2009 by then environmental secretary Lito Atienza urging the DENR regional director to look for an alternative for the relocation of NBP, said Masungi.

“It is also included in conservation efforts under the Masungi Geopark Project between the Masungi Georeserve Foundation and the DENR through a valid and binding Memorandum of Agreement signed by Gina Lopez in 2017,” the park added.

Gina Lopez was a former DENR chief during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Masungi also said that Lot 10 is under several protected areas, including:

National Park, Wildlife Sanctuary and Game Preserve (Presidential Proclamation 1636 in 1977 created by then President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.)

Proposed Masungi Strict Nature Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary (protected by DENR Administrative Order 33 in 1993 by former DENR Secretary Angel C. Alcala)

Kaliwa River Forest Reserve (Presidential Proclamation 573 in 1969, also signed by Marcos Sr.)

BuCor’s legal claims

The BuCor reiterated its claim over the land where the Masungi Geopark stood by virtue of Presidential Decree 1158 signed by ex-president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, which designated the property for the NBP’s relocation and construction.

The land originally belonged to the government, but the BuCor has a Transfer Certificate issued by the Registry of Deeds of Moring, Rizal, which was issued on September 28, 2022.

At around the same time in September 2022 when the land transfer was procured by BuCor, Masungi was subjected to alleged armed encampments.

“BuCor is the registered owner of the subject property by virtue of the Transfer Certificate of the title issued in favor of BuCor,” said the bureau.

Until its title is nullified, BuCor maintained that it will continue with its plans to establish a headquarters in Lot 10.

Preservation of nature

While BuCor has expressed their support for Masungi’s objectives of protecting the environment, it reiterated its duties to ensure the safety and reformation of persons deprived of liberty.

However, Masungi said that the site is “mountainous and unbuildable”, and will come at the expense of the environment.

“Beyond the legal, community acceptance, fiscal and environmental realm, why would the DENR allow a building of a penitentiary to ruin a national park and geological treasure?

There are many viable alternative sites elsewhere. Masungi is a priceless legacy of the nation that should be preserved at all costs instead of destroyed,” said Masungi.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to the DENR for a statement, but the agency has yet to reply as of writing.

