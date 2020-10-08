BuCor head Bantag, 4 other officials recover from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Dir. Gen. Gerald Bantag and four other officers have recovered from the coronavirus disease, the agency said on Thursday.

According to a post on BuCor’s official Facebook page, Bantag, BuCor Spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, and other officers were cleared from the disease after their latest swab tests turned out negative.

“In a statement, BuCor Chief Directorate for Health Services Dr. Henry Fabro said that DG Bantag, along with Public Information Chief Gabriel P. Chaclag, and 3 more officers were officially cleared of the virus after their swab tests turned out negative,” BuCor said.

Bantag and other officials were advised to go on a quarantine after they tested positive of the coronavirus. In a text message last September 21, Bantag speculated that he might have gotten the virus from his driver and close-in security staff who also contracted the said disease.

Despite experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Bantag was not brought to a hospital as his condition became better after sometime. Chaclag’s positive result on the other hand was announced last September 19, as he also experienced mild symptoms of the disease.

