BuCor spokesman contracts COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The spokesman for the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Saturday revealed he tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the BuCor said that its Public Information Chief Gabriel Chaclag had this swab test done on Tuesday, and the results just came out today, Sept. 19.

Chaclag has been quarantined with mild symptoms, the BuCor statement read.

“This disclosure intends to advice all personnel and staff who might have had interaction with him since last week to visit the Directorate for Health Sevices (DHS) for assessment and swab testing.”

“This is also to inform other stakeholders, partners from the media and [non government organizations] who might have been exposed to seek immediate medical advice,” the BuCor added.

The BuCor also said that two more personnel who are close in staff of Director-General Gerald Bantag also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Hence, the [Director-General] has also undergone RT-PCR test and awaiting result by Monday,” the BuCor said.

As of Sept. 18, the Philippines has 279,526 COVID-19 cases, with 208,790 recoveries and 4,830 deaths.

