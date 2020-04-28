BuCor: Two women’s correctional inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 die

MANILA, Philippines — Two Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) inmates who tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have died, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) confirmed Tuesday.

BuCor spokesperson Col. Gabriel Chaclag said one of the two was the 72-year-old person deprived of liberty (PDL) who was tagged as the first case of COVID-19 in CIW.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two CIW PDLs succumbed to the disease at the hospitals,” Chaclag said.

Chaclag noted that a total of three inmates have already died due to COVID-19: two from CIW, and another from the Medium Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

FEATURED STORIES

He said 47 other PDLs from CIW who tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 are under observation at Site Harry.

“So far, no severe symptoms,” he said.

Site Harry is a walled compound with a 12-meter high perimeter wall that is away from the residential area and prison cells.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ