SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (“Bud APAC”, SEHK:1876), the largest beer company in Asia-Pacific, is pleased to announce that the company has been certified as a Top Employer in China, India, and South Korea by the Top Employer Institute, recognizing the company’s excellence in delivering an outstanding employee experience.



Bud APAC Receives Certification for Outstanding Employee Programmes and Workplace Excellence



“The recognition is a huge honor and a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to empowering our employees and investing in their professional and personal growth,” said Linda Qian, Bud APAC’s Chief People Officer. “At Bud APAC, people are our biggest assets. I would like to thank all our hard-working and passionate colleagues who always strive to excel and create a workplace full of dreams, innovation and inclusivity.”

Bud APAC builds a workplace where employees are encourged to take ownership and lead real change. The company offers opportunities for employees to grow and invests in the workplace and the communities around them, empowering them to live and work with passion and purpose and to create a #FutureWithMoreCheers.

The Top Employers Institute is a global authority recognising excellence in people practices. As part of the certification, the Top Employer Institute recognized Bud APAC’s exceptional standards across six key human resources areas including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, as well as diversity and inclusion.

“Bud APAC’s China, India and Korea offices have continued to show that the company prioritizes maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace,” said David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute. “They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce.”

Bud APAC empowers its more than 25,000 employees in Asia Pacific with its Dream-People-Culture principles. For more information about Bud APAC’s people strategy, please refer to the Dream-People-Culture section in its ESG report here.

About Bud APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (“Bud APAC”) is the largest beer company in Asia Pacific, with leadership positions in premium and super premium beer segments. It brews, imports, markets, distributes, and sells a portfolio of more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser®, Stella Artois®, Corona®, Hoegaarden®, Cass® and Harbin®. In recent years, Bud APAC has expanded beyond beer into new categories such as ready-to-drink, energy drinks and spirits. Its principal markets are China, South Korea, India, and Vietnam. Bud APAC operates more than 50 breweries and has over 25,000 colleagues across Asia Pacific.

Bud APAC is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1876” and is a Hang Seng Composite Index member that is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The company is a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has over 600 years of brewing heritage and an extensive global presence.

For more details, please visit our website at: http://www.budweiserapac.com.