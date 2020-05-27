Budget deficit balloons to nearly P274B in April

The government’s fiscal position last month remained in shortfall as state spending surged and revenues declined, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) reported on Wednesday.

April’s budget deficit of P273.9 billion was wider than the P59.5-billion gap in March, but a reversal of the P86.9-billion surplus a year ago.

In a statement, the Treasury bureau attributed last month’s fiscal position “to a robust 108.14-percent year-over-year acceleration in government spending vis-à-vis the 39.17-percent drop in revenue collection due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic.”

Government revenues dropped to P187.8 billion in April from the year-earlier P308.7 billion, while expenditures increased to P461.7 billion from P221.8 billion in the same month in 2019.

A month earlier, revenues and expenditures jumped by 19.58 percent and 15.97 percent, respectively.

April’s shortfall boosted the year-to-date deficit to P347.9 billion, more than a hundred times bigger than the P3.4 billion incurred in the first four months of 2019.

For April alone, the Bureau of Internal Revenue accounted for the bulk of revenues with P90.5 billion, a 61.56-percent plunge from P235.5 billion a year earlier. The decline was larger than March’s 10.67-percent drop.

“The slower outturn was attributed to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which was also implemented in other provinces, and the extension of deadlines for the filing and payment of income and other taxes due for the month amid the pandemic,” the BTr said.

The Bureau of Customs netted P34.4 billion, up 1.33 percent from P51.7 billion a year ago.

Other offices did not raise any tax revenue in April. As a result, total tax revenues decreased by 56.74 percent to P124.9 billion, wider than the 10.67-percent drop in March.

Nontax earnings reached P62.8 billion, with the Treasury bureau contributing P52.8 billion — a 404.95-percent increase — which was credited to the remittance of dividends and other income from government-owned and -controlled corporations in compliance with Republic Act 11469, or the “Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.”

Residents of Baseco Compound in Manila are validated by the staff of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for release of cash assistance on the eve of the deadline for the first tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) at the Benigno Aquino Elementary School in Manila, Photo by: Mike Alquinto

On the overall expenditure in April, the BTr said “spending was boosted by the releases of funds for the implementation of the first tranche of the Social Amelioration Program and the Small Business Wage Subsidy Program; Bayanihan grant to provinces, cities and municipalities; and other recovery and rehabilitation measures of the national government under the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.”

The bulk of government spending — P229.1 billion — was for primary expenditures, which declined by 9.51 percent from P253.2 billion a year ago.

Interest payments (IP) of P21.9 billion accounted for the rest. It decreased by 7.04 percent “due to a high base effect from April 2019 IP and maturities.”

Netting out interest payments, the primary balance hit a fiscal gap of P252 billion in April, bringing the year-to-date tally to a shortfall of P206.1 billion.

The budget deficit this year is expected to reach P1.56 trillion, or 8.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to latest estimates from the inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee. This is 2.8 percentage points wider than the 5.3 percent of GDP estimated in March.

In a comment, ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa said the wider fiscal gap in April was expected, “as the government rushed to help alleviate the dire situation caused by the pandemic.”

“The battle cry now for the government should be ‘whatever it takes’ with the authorities resisting to enter austerity mode to ensure that the economic hardship is minimized, so that we can get the economy back in form at the soonest,” he added.