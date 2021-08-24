Budget deficit decreases in July

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said the national government’s budget deficit decreased to P121.2 billion in July, bringing the year-to-date shortfall to over P800 billion.

The shortfall was narrower than the P140.2-billion budget gap a year earlier, according to BTr data released on Tuesday.

“The fiscal performance for the period resulted from the 9.21-percent growth in revenue collection alongside a 0.69-percent modest increase in government expenditures,” the BTr said in a statement.

Revenues increased to P256.1 billion in July 2020 from P234.5 billion a year ago while expenditures expanded marginally to P377.3 billion from P374.7 billion the year before.

The July budget shortfall pushed the year-to-date deficit to P837.3 billion, up from P700.6 billion in the first seven months of 2020.

In July alone, the Bureau of Internal Income generated the majority of revenue – with P170.8 billion – picking up 7.45 percent from P159 billion a year ago.

The Bureau of Customs collected P57.2 billion in July 2021, rising 14.76 percent from P49.8 billion in July 2020. Tax receipts totaled P1.8 billion in other offices.



Total tax receipts grew by 9.23 percent to P229.8 billion as a result.

Meanwhile, nontax earnings inched up by 78.03 percent year-on-year to P26.3 billion with the Treasury contributing P13.6 billion. Revenues from other offices fell 22.96 percent to P12.7 billion from P16.4 billion last year.

The modest improvement in state spending in July, on the other hand, “can be attributed to the higher personnel services expenditures and infrastructure outlays, but were partially offset by the one-off Social Amelioration Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development whose implementation of the second tranche was still ongoing in July last year,” according to the Treasury.

The timing of subsidy releases to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and the National Housing Authority also slowed the rise of disbursements for the period, it added.

Primary spending accounted for the bulk of government spending-at P318.2 billion-an uptick of 0.93 percent from P315.3 billion a year before.

Interest payments (IP) totaled P59 billion as “increase in domestic IP due to Treasury bonds/bills issuance was offset by lower foreign payments due to matured global bonds.”

In July, the primary balance amounted to a fiscal shortfall of P62.2 billion after interest payments, bringing the seven-month total to a P569.7-billion deficit.

The budget deficit is expected to reach 8.9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year, wider than the 7.63 percent in 2020.

The Treasury said the deficit-to-GDP ratio for the first semester jumped 7.86 percent from 6.53 percent last year as spending growth outpaced revenue collection.