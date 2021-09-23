Budget deficit widens in Aug

THE national government’s budget deficit widened to P120.9 billion in August, pushing the year-to-date gap to nearly P1 trillion, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) data released on Thursday.

The shortfall was higher than the P40.1 billion fiscal deficit from a year ago.

The BTr said the threefold increase in the budget deficit “was due to 34.20 percent acceleration in public spending, outperforming the 6.59 percent growth in revenue performance.”

Revenues grew to P259.3 billion in August 2021, up from P243.2 billion the previous year, while spending expanded to P380.2 billion, picking up from P283.3 billion the year before.

The July budget gap raised the year-to-date shortfall to P958.2 billion, compared to P740.7 billion in the first eight months of 2020.