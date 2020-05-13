SINGAPORE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As Singapore sinks into a recession, Budget Direct Insurance is not only moving ahead with its hiring plans — it is, in fact, ramping up its recruitment efforts.



Budget Direct Insurance ramps up its recruitment drive amid COVID-19 crisis

The award-winning insurance company says demand for its car and motorcycle insurance has increased despite the economy slowing down.

Budget Direct Insurance CEO Simon Birch attributes this to several key factors, including their world-leading digital customer experience which makes it easy to buy and manage policies online and over the phone. And its highly competitive premiums, offering Singapore’s cheapest car insurance, together with award-winning customer service.

Birch said: “As transactions move online, we are able to offer a leading digital online experience that allows you to get a quote and buy a policy in minutes. Customers can pay a lot less for their insurance with us and at the same time get exceptional service. We have also been able to move swiftly to provide our employees with the tools to work in a safe environment from their homes without disrupting services.”

Keen to help unemployed Singaporeans, Birch says their recruitment campaign will look to prioritise those who have lost their jobs as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.

He added: “It’s important that we pull together as a community right now and we are keen to do our bit to help get Singaporeans back on their feet and back in the workplace as soon as possible, so we will definitely be looking to give priority to those who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19.”

The digital insurer is currently looking to hire customer care executives, claims executives and quality assurance testers.

Its recruitment campaign includes print advertisements in the Straits Times and adverts on all its social media platforms.

Interested job seekers are being asked to visit budgetdirect.com.sg/careers for more details.

Meanwhile, as part of its strategy to help the community during these unprecedented times, the insurer has launched a free COVID-19 virtual clinic for its annual policyholders. Customers who feel unwell and are worried they may have caught the virus can take part in a teleconsultation with a doctor who is part of the MyDoc platform, an award-winning telehealth company.

The digital insurer is also offering 12-month instalment payment plans at zero percent interest to ease the burden of customers having to pay for their premium in one lump sum.

Budget Direct Insurance is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia and Telesure in South Africa.

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is the trading name of Auto & General Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Limited, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and bound by the regulations and requirements for insurers.

Built as a digital start-up in Singapore, Budget Direct Insurance is part of a privately owned global group of companies, whose principal businesses are engaged in insurance underwriting, direct insurance distribution, brokering and related services, online comparison and property development.

The Group, which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide, includes one of the largest direct personal lines insurers in South Africa and one of the largest personal lines insurance intermediaries in the United Kingdom.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200512/2801487-1?lang=0