Budget use surges in January-August

THE utilization of government agencies’ budgets surged in the first eight months of the year, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

From January to August, agencies used P1.64 trillion of the P1.85 trillion released under the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) – an 89-percent utilization rate, which is up from 80 percent a year before.

To cover the cash requirements of agencies’ programs, operations, and projects, the DBM issues NCAs to government-servicing institutions such as the Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines, and Philippine Veterans Bank. NCAs are valid until the end of the quarter in which they were issued.

It said that a higher NCA utilization rate reflects line agencies’ ability to release funds and deliver programs and projects on schedule.

The Civil Service Commission and the Commission on Human Rights had the highest utilization rate during the period, with P1.14 billion and P576.28 million of the P1.15 billion and P581.20 million released to their offices, respectively, being used.

The departments of Budget and Management, Education, Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, Interior and Local Government, Justice, Social Welfare and Development, Tourism, Trade and Industry, State Universities and Colleges, Presidential Communications Operations Office, The Legislative-Executive Councils, and the Commission on Audit all have utilization rates of 90 percent or higher.

The Office of the President has the lowest budget usage rate, with only P4.10 billion spent out of a total budget of P5.30 billion for the eight-month period. It has P1.19 billion in unused funds.



The total amount of underutilized NCA by agencies in the first eight months was P206.91 billion, plunging from P391.26 billion a year ago.

From January to August, the Budget department already issued P4.14 trillion of the 2021 budget.

Allotment releases accounted for 92.1 percent of the government’s P4.50-trillion budget for the year. The current value is higher than the P3.92 trillion provided between January and August 2020.