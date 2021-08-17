Budget utilization rises in January-July period

The utilization of government agencies’ budgets rose in the first seven months of the year, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Agencies used P1.45 trillion of the P1.66 trillion allocated under the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) from January to July, resulting in an 87 percent utilization rate, picking up from 73 percent in 2020.

The DBM issues NCAs to government-servicing institutions, including the Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines, and Philippine Veterans Bank to cover the cash requirements of agencies’ programs, operations, and projects. NCAs are valid till the end of the quarter covered.

It said a greater NCA usage rate reflects line agencies’ capacity to timely disburse their allocated funds and implement their programs and projects.

During that period, the Commission on Human Rights had the highest use rate, with P510.89 billion of the P515.42 billion released to its office being used.

The departments of Agrarian Reform, Budget and Management, Education, Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, Human Settlements and Urban Development, Interior and Local Government, Justice, National Defense, Science and Technology, Tourism, Trade and Industry, State Universities and Colleges, National Economic and Development Authority, Presidential Communications Operations Office, The Legislative-Executive Councils, and Civil Service Commission all have utilization rates of 90 percent or higher.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has the lowest budget utilization rate, spending only P7.36 billion out of a total budget of P10.15 billion.



The total amount of underutilized NCA by agencies in the first seven months was P208.27 billion, plunging from P507.22 billion a year ago.

In the seven months ending in July, the Budget department already issued P3.87 trillion of the 2021 budget.

Allotment releases accounted for 86 percent of the government’s P4.50-trillion budget for the year. The current value is higher than the P3.85 trillion provided between January and July 2020.