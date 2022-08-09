Budjerah, King Stingray and the Jungle Love Festival Lineup Select Their Dream Festival Crew

Jungle Love music and arts festival will descend on the rural Queensland town of Jimna this September. The lineup includes rising soul artist Budjerah, Yolŋu surf-rock outfit King Stingray, indie pop-rock singer Hope D, singer-songwriter Jem Cassar-Daley and loads more.

Ahead of the BYO camping festival, which runs from Friday, 2nd to Sunday, 4th September, several Jungle Love artists have named their dream three-person festival crew – the three people they’d most like to hang with across a weekend of live music, dancing and pool partying.

Flamingo Blonde

I’m bringing three band members to perform with me, and I think they’re pretty top tier. Maybe Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. Get the girls back together, god knows they deserve it.

AYA J

The boys from Peking Duk, Freddy Crabs and Vin Diesel.

Full Flower Moon Band

Oh, I guess I’d invite a documentary team to film the weekend. Let’s say Louis Theroux. Then let’s get Robert Pattinson. It’s good for the doco, and some of the band are interested in him romantically, so it works. Finally, Sam Jo who mixed our sound at Jungle Love last year. We sounded amazing, but he is on tour with King Gizz, so no go.

Jem Cassar-Daley

I’d have to say Florence Welch, Fisher and Louis Theroux. Florence would just be a beautiful soul to be around. She also has that nurturing mum energy and would take care of everyone. Fisher would obviously bring the laughs and I’d love to see Louis enjoying a festival and having a dance.

Pirra

Dennis Rodman would be fun. He knows how to party and could help us with our layups. Liam Gallagher just so he could insult us. Albo, he’s known to make an appearance at festivals. Plus he knows his way around the decks.

Pirra – ‘Out Of My Hands’

﻿

Hope D

Remi Wolf, because she is so colourful you would not be able to lose her in the crowd. My best friend Brando – we crash at the same time so we can always pass out together and not have FOMO. Hobo Johnson – he would be a vibe.

Budjerah

My little cousin Lungi. He’s a pro surfer and the coolest dude, and I am sure it’ll be fun if he’s around. My cousin Bijang because he knows all the cool undercover things to do and all the cool artists and bands to see. Lastly, I’d bring my little sister Jalaan, because she hasn’t been to many festivals and she really wants to go to one. She is super responsible as well and she’ll make sure we get ourselves together.

K+lab

My fiancé, Seth Rogen, Will Arnett.

Lewis Stiles, King Stingray

Dave Grohl, Jim Carrey and Prince Harry. Why? Because I would pay good money to see that crew together.

Campbell Messer, King Stingray

We were actually talking the other day about how funny it would be to have a Plato or Aristotle-type character try to describe a modern night out to their pals back in Ancient Greece. I reckon bring either of them along and have them write their take on an Aussie festival. I’d also love to see Nardwuar get around and interview everyone, so throw him in. Flea from the Chili Peppers seems like a vibe-master so he’s guest number three.

Nicole McKinney

Donkey, Fiona and Shrek would be a vibe for camp with at Jungle love.

Friday, 2nd–Sunday, 4th September – Jimna, QLD

