Budjerah Releases New Single, ‘Ready For The Sky’

Budjerah has given fans another piece of music for the year, sharing new single, ‘Ready For The Sky’. Produced by Chris Collins, it’s a soulful number that showcases Budjerah’s immersive performance and lyrical skills.

The release of ‘Ready For The Sky’ comes just a few months after the release of his latest EP, Conversations, which was released in April. The track also arrives just one day before Budjerah takes to the stage at the 2022 edition of Splendour In The Grass.

Budjerah – ‘I’m Ready For The Sky’

[embedded content]

Speaking of its origins in a statement released alongside the track, the young artist explains that it was written in the early days of his career, finding inspiration in the inability to go out and share his musical gift with the world when the time seemed the most appropriate.

“‘Ready For The Sky’ was written back in 2020,” he explains, “when everyone really wanted to go out and have fun again and I wanted to talk about that ambitious feeling I had of being ready to go back into the world.”

Following the release of his Conversations EP in April, Budjerah has managed to continue his musical rise, having also been featured on a remix to Ed Sheeran’s ‘2step’ single. While he’s set to perform at Splendour In The Grass over the weekend, the New South Wales singer is also set to make an appearance as part of Gang Of Youths’ A More Perfect Union festival in Moreton Bay next month.

Further Reading

The Kid LAROI, Genesis Owusu, Tones And I Among APRA Award Winners

Love Letter To A Record: Budjerah On Beyoncé’s ‘4’

Watch Budjerah, Ngaiire And Gretta Ray’s Stunning ‘Sweet Disposition’ Cover