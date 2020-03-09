“Bugoy Drilon on staying in showbiz: ‘Huwag kang mainip’”

Budakhel member Bugoy Drilon shares why 2020 is a happy year for him.

After starting out in showbiz when he was just a simple 17 year old teenager from Bicol, Bugoy Drilon admitted he has come a long way in showbiz especially now that he is part of the three-man singing group Budhakhel along with Daryl Ong and Michael Pangilinan. “This year, oo far, so good. God is good. Sobrang blessed ako lalo na this year. So very thankful ako na nandiyan sila. Everything happens for a reason di ba? I waited and waited.

“Ang key lang talaga na-realize ko is huwag kang mainip kasi hindi mo masasabi ang time, hindi mo masasabi ang panahon kung kailan. Kung mangyayari talaga yun, mangyayari talaga yan. Pero nasa iyo yung key kung gagawin mo. Kasi kung naghihintay ka pero wala ka namang ginagawa, wala rin,” he shares during the Budakhel Live: Best of the ‘90s concert presscon held earlier this month at Resorts World Manila in Pasay city.

With so many artists coming out every year, Bugoy said it is important to have the ability to be flexible as a performer. “You always have to reinvent yourself. Huwag kang mag-settle sa kung anong meron ka lang. Kasi people already know that you’re a singer, so anong next mo na gagawin? You have to take a challenge sa sarili mo. You have to take risks sa sarili mo and with your music as well. I was doing ballads then indie, then I tried reggae. Now I’m trying to be pure R&B beat,” he explained.

For their upcoming concert on March 20 at the Newport Performing Arts theater, Bugoy said the audience will enjoy the show like one big jamming session among friends. “Ang mga kakantahin ko other genres like more of sa rock and roll and reggae. Kasi for sure Michael will sing R&B and pop. But altogether we’re going to sing different kinds of genres,” he said.

With his main musical influences being Michael Jackson, Brian McKnight, Bob Marley, Matisyahu, and Guy Sebastian, Bugoy said that his dream collaboration right now would be with Frank Ocean.

The 30-year-old singer also said he is excited for an upcoming show happening soon. “Actually naaprubahan pa lang yung visa namin, muntik pa akong hindi umabot sa interview. Buti nag-Angkas na ako. May show kaming tatlo sa California in April sa Los Angeles and the Bay area. Guest lang kami nung apat na comedian. Kaming dalawa doon ni Daryl Ong,” he added.

