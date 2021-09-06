Build Intelligent Cloud-Network Based on IPv6+ for Digital Transformation in the Asia Pacific region

BANGKOK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Target Network Conference themed “Consolidate Elastic Target Network, Unlocking New Digital Value” concluded online last Friday. Around 500 professionals from government agencies, standards organizations, enterprises, carriers, and industry mainstream vendors attended this conference hosted by Huawei.

At this conference, Huawei worked with leading regional operators such as PLDT, Telkom Indonesia, Globe and CMI etc., to discuss the latest trends, standards progress and innovation capabilities of “IPv6+“.

Hank Chen, President of Router Product Line at Huawei delivered the keynote speech on “Build Intelligent Cloud-Network Based on IPv6+ for Digital Transformation”. In his keynote speech, Chen addressed that the intelligent cloud network built based on “IPv6+” capabilities will promote the digital development of individuals, enterprises, and households and enable carriers to succeed in business.

With the rapid development of the digital economy, carriers’ ICT infrastructure has become the foundation for digitalization. In Asia Pacific region, more and more enterprises are accelerating their digitalization process, with the growth rate of their cloud spend exceeding 34%. The migration of individual users to the new generation mobile networks has been accelerated. The average DoU has increased by over 70% in the past year. Both home broadband services and private lines are developed to be interactive. The traffic of high-value services such as HD video and remote office services are increased by 10 times. The comprehensive development of fixed and mobile services will bring huge opportunities to carriers. The enterprise business is the biggest and most important opportunity while individual and home services are the cornerstones of carriers’ revenue stability.

Carrier networks face many challenges, both for enterprise and consumer users. Traditional networks face challenges such as ultra-broadband evolution, refined operation, and reactive O&M to meet the requirements of massive user bearing. Production networks will also face problems such as slow cloud network splitting and provisioning, challenge service SLA assurance, and e-commerce O&M. To overcome these challenges, a new-generation cloud network with more converged transport, deterministic experience, and intelligent O&M features must be built.

Huawei’s all-scenario integrated bearer solution and NetEngine series routers enable carriers to develop enterprise, individual, and home services.

The NetEngine series intelligent routers provide a full-service platform. The aggregation, metro, and backbone networks provide 400GE ultra-broadband capability with optimal power consumption per bit, implementing low-carbon IP networks.

Chen highlighted that the IP industry is undergoing a huge change. The FMC and cloud-driven network architectures from connection-centric to cloud-centric, which further expands the connectivity and connection range of IP networks. Industry should be more active in practicing application deployment of “IPv6+” capabilities, and promote the development of the “IPv6+” industry by using massive applications in mobile bearer, enterprise, smart healthcare, smart education, and smart home scenarios, helping carriers to accelerate the construction of cloud network capabilities and inspire the digital potential.