KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd, the visionary developer of Southeast Asia’s first 360-degree integrated wellness hub, continues its effort to empower the community towards a healthier lifestyle by launching the first ever Fitness Fiesta, which is set to be held in December 2022.



Building a Fitness Community: KL Wellness City Fitness Fiesta Offers Free and Fun Activities for All, Sponsors Staff to IRONMAN Western Australia

The 2-day Fitness Fiesta is designed to cater for participants of all ages and genders, features a line-up of physical yet therapeutic wellness activities and workshops tailored to empower consumers pursue greater quality of life. Activities such as Yoga and Fitness Challenge, coupled with various gastronomical delights served by local food vendors have been carefully curated to promote a better wellness awareness and fitness journey.

Taking place at KL Wellness City Gallery in Bukit Jalil, the Fitness Fiesta complements KL Wellness City mission to cultivate a lifestyle fully integrated with healthcare. Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City, believes that the Fitness Fiesta will further bolster local awareness on the need to live a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

He said, “Following the success of our recent 10-day Kuala Lumpur Wellness Festival in July, the feedback we have received from participants have been encouraging and many even offered various ideas. It is also encouraging to know that Malaysians are now placing greater emphasis on health and wellness since the pandemic. We also observed that there has been a spike in demand for such fitness events, and we hope the upcoming Fitness Fiesta will motivate likeminded groups and organisations to continue hosting such activities for a healthier Malaysia.”

Beyond wellness, Fitness Fiesta will also act as a growth driver for sports tourism and the local economy in Bukit Jalil. “Our main priority, as a township developer, is to empower the local community and raise the profile of the area, to make Bukit Jalil a beacon of wellness living. Fitness Fiesta is not only a fitness and health event, but it is also a platform where the local community and businesses can gather and discover new opportunities. We encourage their participation in Fitness Fiesta and our future community events,” Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee added.

Kuala Lumpur Fitness Fiesta is mainly sponsored by Technogym, along with Wellness ATP, VL Therapy Wondrous Kombucha, Glow Studio and D Nest’sence Birdnest; supported by Fiturism, CN Danz and Euphoria. A strategic partnership was established with Technogym, the world’s leading brand in innovative fitness equipment and digital technologies that aims to provide a luxurious wellness experience for all, in line with KL Wellness City’s goals.

Taking place consecutively for 2 days, KL Wellness City targets Fitness Fiesta to attract more than 300 participants. Happening on 3 and 4 December 2022, the Fitness Fiesta is open and free to the public of all ages and genders to participate in the series of workshops and challenges. Participants of Yoga Challenge and KL Wellness City Fitness Challenges can register at http://bit.ly/FitnessFiestaCompetition.

In addition, KL Wellness City also announced their sponsorship of the KLWC Ironman Triathlon team to participate in GWM IRONMAN Western Australia. In line with the company’s values of resilience, perseverance, teamwork, and the importance of wellbeing for its employee, the sponsorship is part of KL Wellness City’s ongoing initiatives towards empowering the community in adopting various healthy exercises, for its staff and the community at large. Dato’ Sri Dr Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of Branding, Sales & Marketing of KL Wellness City and Dr Victor Chen, Corporate Representative of KL Wellness City, will be the representatives of the KLWC Ironman Triathlon team. They will be participating in the GWM IRONMAN Western Australia, a triathlon challenge that will push them to complete a 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run.

Together with KL Wellness City, Vanilla Mille Crepe Kitchen Sdn Bhd is the other sponsor of the KLWC Ironman Triathlon team. The sponsorship exhibits Vanilla Mille Crepe Kitchen’s commitment and conviction for a healthy and wellness living. The spirit of Triathlon also embodies the company’s drive to expand its business operations across nationwide. Nelson Liew, CEO of Vanilla Mille Crepe Kitchen Sdn Bhd said that “Vanilla Mille Crepe Kitchen is proud to take part in KLWC team’s quest to conquer the IRONMAN Western Australia. We look up to their relentless and competitive spirit as it demonstrates a great example of healthy lifestyle and a way of life.”

About KL Wellness City

KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd is the master township developer. At the forefront of wellness and healthcare, KL Wellness City is the first in Southeast Asia to cultivate a lifestyle fully integrated with healthcare. Pioneering a comprehensive ecosystem embodying healthcare and wellness living, KL Wellness City’s concept is uniquely modelled by its declaration to redefining, strengthening, and broadening our experience of health and quality of life. Sharing in this vision of building a 360-degree wellness hub, the KL Wellness City community boasts The International Tertiary Hospital, Medical Suites, innovation laboratories, clinical R&D facilities, healthcare company office towers, a retirement resort, a Healthcare Hub, wellness-centric serviced apartments, a fitness-based Central Park, and more. Serving as a healthcare nexus, these pivotal elements collectively render KL Wellness City the ultimate one-stop oasis for the body and the mind. Each component of this township is carefully conceptualised to excel both independently and collectively as a part of the community’s integrated ecosystem encompassing medical care, healthcare, wellness and fitness.

For more info:- http://klwellnesscity.com/