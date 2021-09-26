Building trust in the pharma industry

The past 18 months have been hit and miss for the life sciences and healthcare sector, which has been laboring under the glare of a spotlight that is perhaps brighter than ever before because of the ongoing pandemic. On one hand, healthcare providers, epidemiologists, and scientists have been hailed as life-saving heroes for their tireless efforts at pushing back against the deadly virus and the speed by which they developed highly effective vaccines. On the other, misinformation and outright lies have dampened some people’s trust, not only in the institutions that are committed to improving lives but also in the products they bring to market.

A global dashboard launched by the Johns Hopkins Center for Communications Program showing vaccination attitudes revealed that as of the end of August this year, 30 percent of unvaccinated Filipinos said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated. Within this group, the primary cause of hesitancy was concern about the side effects (61 percent) despite constant assurances from leaders in the healthcare sector that adverse reactions to the vaccines were rare.

With the whole world in agreement that mass vaccination is our best chance out of this health crisis, building trust in vaccines and the organizations that produce them will be critical to global recovery.

Earlier this year, Deloitte’s Center for Health Solutions looked into consumers’ sentiments towards the pharmaceutical industry, which has struggled with reputational challenges even before outrageous claims about coronavirus vaccines began popping up in newsfeeds. Another study commissioned by a biopharma company in 2020 found that only 38 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of pharma companies.

In Deloitte’s study, consumers were asked about the reasons why they may or may not trust pharma companies. Those who trusted these businesses pointed to the fact that the industry was heavily regulated and companies were known for investing significantly in R&D to ensure that drugs were safe for human use.

For those who did not trust pharma companies, 65 percent believed these businesses focused on profit-making rather than saving lives. Related to that, 52 percent did not trust pharma companies because of the high prices of medicines.

Considering that healthcare is a necessity, not a luxury, trust is ever more crucial for pharma companies if they are to realize their goals of improving health outcomes and life expectancy. Deloitte’s research indicates one way to gain that trust: By demonstrating the four trust-building signals of humanity — transparency, capability, and reliability — pharma companies can boost their favorability in the eyes of consumers.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Lead from the front

Signaling humanity involves showing genuine care for consumer well-being and experience with the products. In this regard, pharma companies may want to showcase their leaders, especially CEOs, since people connect with other people and not necessarily with companies. Unlike big tech companies, pharma companies haven’t historically turned to their leaders to share strong stories or visions. As consumers pay more attention to innovations in science, especially during this health crisis, it is an opportune time for pharma leaders to be on the frontlines talking about the value their products bring to people’s lives.

Cultivate partnerships

Capability in a pharma company means consumers trust it to create high-quality products and services. One way to signal this is to establish partnerships with other entities — such as consumer groups, academic institutions, or foundations — that can help improve trust in the company’s name. We are seeing this now as nations push their vaccination programs towards herd immunity. Physicians, nurses, and pharmacists are being enlisted to talk about the efficacy and benefits of Covid-19 vaccines because they are trusted voices when it comes to healthcare.

Build analytic capabilities

Taking capability one step further, reliability is when a pharma company can consistently and dependably deliver high-quality products. This level of reliability requires constant monitoring of areas that need improvement. Comprehensive and advanced analytics can help pharma companies achieve that. By putting in place always-on consumer data collection and using the latest technologies and experience management platforms, pharma companies can gain valuable insights, including what drives trust for their target markets and where their vulnerabilities lie, and make the necessary improvements.

Prioritize listening and customer experience

Consumers in the Deloitte study who expressed distrust were asked what they thought pharma companies should do to gain their trust. The number one response was for companies to provide information about outcomes and effectiveness/side effects in a way that is easily understandable. In short, they were asking for transparency, for pharma companies to openly share information and motives in straightforward language. Executing on that trust-building signal requires listening to consumers and patients. Organizations can do so by maintaining patient-centric websites where they can engage with individuals who actually use their products and also promptly and appropriately respond to concerns and queries. They can also leverage digital health companions to support medication adherence and track outcomes, thereby gathering more information that can be shared with relevant patients.

Due to the nature of their business, pharma companies are often held to a higher standard when it comes to motive and profit. They hold the keys to life-changing products and services that many people need but also have to make a profit to continue innovating and delivering solutions. Building trust among all stakeholders is important to communicating that message authentically. With all eyes on them, and as we approach the second year of this health crisis, it’s as good a time as any to strengthen that hard-won trust.

The author is a director with the Audit & Assurance division of Deloitte Philippines, a member of the Deloitte Asia Pacific Network. For comments or questions, email [email protected] Deloitte Asia Pacific Ltd.is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Ltd. and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo and Yangon.