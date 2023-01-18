Buildmedia merges with The Boundary to create global powerhouse

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Buildmedia, the Auckland-based creative studio widely considered to be the world leader in off-the-plan interactive real estate sales and marketing solutions, city-scale digital twins and interactive eCommerce VR experiences, has merged with London and New York based pioneering visualisation studio The Boundary.



175 Park Avenue – Render by The Boundary

Founded 20 years ago, Buildmedia are global leaders of interactive real-time solutions across multiple sectors using Epic Games Unreal Engine technology. They have produced numerous groundbreaking experiential solutions including their proprietary interactive display suite solution (Realspace https://buildmedia.com/realspace ), and also developed particular expertise for high-fidelity virtual reality city and country-scale digital twins.

The Boundary’s reputation as an expert collective of creative technologists, designers, filmmakers and storytellers has been built working on marketing campaigns for prestigious developments such as the Waldorf Astoria (New York), 175 Park Avenue (New York) and The Whiteleys (London) via the creation of hyper-photorealistic CGI visualizations, animated films and virtual reality experiences.

This strategic merger brings together best-in-class photorealistic creative CGI and VR expertise from The Boundary ( https://www.the-boundary.com ) with the best-in-class technical capabilities and proprietary IP developed by Buildmedia ( https://buildmedia.com/ ).

The combined business, which will move forward under The Boundary brand umbrella, is uniquely positioned to exceed the expectations of high-end real estate developers, destination marketers, and eCommerce focused brands looking to exploit emerging web3/metaverse opportunities via experiential interactive content and applications.

Epic Games have been long-standing admirers of the Buildmedia team, having contracted them as one of only two Unreal Authorized Service Partners in the Architectural, Engineering and Construction space. Epic often cites Buildmedia’s digital twin of Wellington City as setting the benchmark of what’s possible using their technology.

With financial backing from private equity firm Mobeus, and the injection of a raft of vastly experienced and impressive executive management team members from Buildmedia, the new look business will be investing in R&D across their VR/web3/metaverse services and applications.

The Boundary CEO Tom Wood says “This strategic merger marks the next phase for The Boundary following impressive growth across North America and the EMEA, as we now naturally expand across APAC. We are delighted to welcome the very talented Buildmedia team into the family”.

With over 100 in-house CGI artists and creative technologists operating at the very top end of the visualisation sector, The Boundary is now uniquely positioned to deliver photorealistic end-to-end client services across the emerging web3/metaverse in the Real Estate, Hospitality, eCommerce and digital twin sectors.

Crucially, the enlarged business also provides clients with the assurance of scale and financial stability which are prerequisites for large clients investing significant sums into multi-year metaverse and digital twin projects.

Buildmedia founder and CEO, Gareth Ross commented “We have created a market leading real-time solution over the past 20 years, and the idea of joining The Boundary to deliver our proposition globally was an opportunity we couldn’t resist”.

The transfer of employees and complementary knowledge and IP between New Zealand and The Boundary’s studios will strengthen the client proposition across both hemispheres, while providing all clients with the benefits of a company operating 24/7.

About The Boundary

The Boundary is a world leading creative agency which uses computer generated imagery (CGI) to create photorealistic marketing content for developers, destination marketers, and eCommerce brands.

www.the-boundary.com

About Buildmedia

Buildmedia is a creative visualization studio widely considered to be the world leader in city-scale digital twins and off-plan virtual reality interactive real estate sales and marketing solutions using EPIC Games Unreal Engine technology.

www.buildmedia.com