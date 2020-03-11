Built Robotics Announces International Expansion, Partnership with Leading Australian Contractor MPC Kinetic

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Built Robotics, the global leader in construction robotics, has begun distributing its AI guidance systems in international markets for the first time.

Built’s guidance systems are installed on off-the-shelf construction equipment, enabling the machines to perform common job site tasks fully autonomously.

Built selected MPC Kinetic, one of Australia’s largest developers of upstream energy projects, as its first overseas partner.

“We initially developed our technology to help address the labor shortages and cost overruns that are plaguing the construction industry domestically. But as we’ve grown, we’ve realized that those challenges are common around the world, and especially in Australia, which is the size of the US but has roughly the population of Florida,” said Noah Ready-Campbell, CEO of Built Robotics. “We couldn’t be more excited to have MPC Kinetic as our launch partner in the Australian market. They are a proven leader in deploying cutting-edge technology in tough environments, and they recognize the impact that autonomy can have as a force multiplier in the hands of skilled workers.”

MPC Kinetic has begun using Built’s technology to dig thousands of kilometres of trenches in Queensland and will look to expand its autonomous fleet to undertake significant construction activities across Australia in the coming twelve months.

“We first heard about Built a couple years ago, and we’re thrilled to be deploying their technology today. The development of innovative solutions like Built’s fully autonomous excavators is a win for our crews, our company, and importantly, our clients. For us, it’s not about replacing our people, it’s about freeing up our skilled workers from simple, repetitive tasks, and letting them focus on the more technical and critical tasks within our operations,” said Richard Butler, Business Unit Leader at MPC Kinetic

