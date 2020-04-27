Bukidnon takes first step to reopening after COVID-19 lockdown

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—The province of Bukidnon has started the process of reopening on Monday (April 27), downgrading its enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to general community quarantine.

Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri had declared the province under ECQ, or lockdown, after a village official in Valencia City tested positive for coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The infected official had been to a cockfight derby in Davao City last March 13, which had become an infection cluster in Mindanao.

The local official was Bukidnon’s first COVID-19 case.

FEATURED STORIES

With the lifting of the ECQ, Zubiri issued a new executive order laying down the guidelines for businesses to reopen and revive the province’s economy.

The EO was to take effect on April 27, or two weeks after Zubiri ordered the ECQ.

In a statement, the governor said he was heeding President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement on April 24 classifying Bukidnon as a low-risk area qualified for GCQ.

Zubiri’s new order required precautions to be still in place although people are already allowed to leave their homes to purchase basic goods.

Barred from leaving home are children and young adults up to 20-years-old and senior citizens aged 60 or more.

All persons are encouraged to wear masks if outside their homes. Strict social distancing should be observed at all times for the duration of the GCQ.

Mass gatherings and religious events are still prohibited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zubiri’s new order also allowed the opening of essential businesses, offices and activities.

Allowed to remain open during the GCQ are businesses involved in agriculture, food manufacturing and its supply chain, food retail for delivery and take out only, groceries, convenience and small retail stores, health care, logistics, telecommunications, water, energy, internet and media.

Agricultural activities would be reopened for sufficient food supply nationwide.

Zubiri said other businesses and industries, like manufacturing, construction, quarrying, e-commerce, delivery, repair services, maintenance and housing would reopen provided they observe social distancing.

Those in the finance, business process outsourcing, non-leisure trade and other similar services can, however, operate on reduced capacity.

Prohibited from resuming operations are barber shops and beauty parlors and salons, massage clinics and spas, cinemas and movie houses, bars and KTVs, leisure and gaming establishments, indoor and outdoor sports facilities and playgrounds, resorts, swimming pools, parks, tourism sites and other recreational facilities and cockpits, billiard halls and gyms.

Zubiri said he would leave it to local government units to “decide which non-essential establishments and offices shall not be allowed to resume operations.”

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ