Bulacan administrator clarifies early statement

Bulacan provincial administrator Anne Constantino on Wednesday clarified it is not specifically “200 ICU beds” the provincial government will add to provincial Covid-19 facilities as Gov. Daniel Fernando earlier announced in an interview with local media.

“I just want to clarify the fact as well for the people to know and not to be confused. It is an additional 200 ‘hospital beds’ for intensive care unit (ICU) section, nagkaroon lang ng confusion sa statement,” she said.

Based on Fernando’s statement on Tuesday, the provincial government will add 200 ICU beds for Covid patients. However, Constantino clarified the 200 beds is the total number of beds that will be placed at the Bulacan Medical Center (BMC) and Bulacan Infection Control Center (BICC).

Gov. Fernando said BMC and BICC will be the primary Covid referral facility for moderate to critical Covid-19 suspected and positive patients.

He said the BMC OB ward is where the said additional ICU beds will be placed for high risk level Covid patients in addition to the ICU section in BICC. The BMC OB ward will be transferred to nearby Calumpit District Hospital.