Bulacan airport starts construction this year

MANILA, Philippines — Despite some delays, the international airport in Bulacan will begin construction this year, Transportation Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez said on Wednesday.

The airport was supposed to have its groundbreaking in December or January.

Lopez said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has opted not to pressure its main proponent, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon Ang, about the project so as to allow the latter to deal with some personal matters.

He did not elaborate but in January, Ang disputed reports that his son Jomar has died and asked people to stop spreading false news about him.

—Leila B. Salaverria

