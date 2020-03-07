Bulacan businessman shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — A businessman was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen in the town of Baliwag on Thursday, March 6, raising to the number of people ambushed and killed along Bulacan’s thoroughfares to nine, a belated police report said on Saturday.

San Ildefonso town businessman Leonardo Amben, 52, who was engaged in the trucking business, was attacked as he was driving along Plaza Naning Road near the town’s public market in the afternoon.

The assailants drove up to his window and opened fire. Amben’s vehicle rammed a second vehicle on the other lane of the road, as the assailants rode off.

The police have yet to determine who ordered Amben’s killing. Authorities have not been able to close similar cases.

On Jan. 22 in Paombong town, gunmen ambushed Bernardo Martin Umali, a 49-year-old retired seaman who bought and sold cars, as he drove through Barangay Santo Nino at 10 a.m.

His 58-year-old live-in partner, Maria Corazon Cruz, was seriously wounded although the gunmen spared their 4-year-old grandchild.

On Jan. 19, former Pandi Vice Mayor Oscar Marquez and Barangay Chairman Mauro Capistrano of Bagbaguin Pandi village were killed in a restaurant along the bypass road in Plaridel town. Police formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to solve the vice mayor’s murder.

On Nov. 22, businessman Jacob Mora was killed and his driver Patrick Uzon was wounded when men in a car shot at their vehicle in the City of Meycauayan.

On Nov. 4 in San Ildefonso town, Barangay Chairman Rosteo Salao, 67, of Barangay Lapnit was shot dead as he drove home, while gunmen killed Barangay Chairman Felimon Santos of Barangay Malipampang on Oct. 22. His companion Richard Del Rosario was struck by a stray bullet.

In September last year, motorcycle riders shot and killed Barangay Chairman Rolando Rivera of San Jose village in Baliwag town.

In the same month, the former aide of a local politician was also gunned down.

